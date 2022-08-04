Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $144.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

