Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,303 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 138.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 53,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $77.38 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.14.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $660.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 206.72% and a net margin of 27.85%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. OTR Global lowered Crocs to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,511.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,690,513.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 17,600 shares of company stock worth $947,066 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

