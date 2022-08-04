Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) PT Raised to $16.00

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.20% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. 19,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.
Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 97.11% and a return on equity of 98.64%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
