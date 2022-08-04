Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IG Group (LON:IGG)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($14.83) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,095 ($13.42).

Shares of IGG opened at GBX 814 ($9.97) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 715.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 761.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 884.78. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 646.75 ($7.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 947.50 ($11.61).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a GBX 31.24 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from IG Group’s previous dividend of $12.96. IG Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

In related news, insider Jonathan Moulds bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of £703,000 ($861,414.04). In related news, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.37), for a total value of £122,837.55 ($150,517.77). Also, insider Jonathan Moulds purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 703 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £703,000 ($861,414.04).

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers Over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and spread bets and options.

