Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Down 8.0 %

STB stock opened at GBX 1,150 ($14.09) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 1,030 ($12.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,420 ($17.40). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,205.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David McCreadie bought 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,100 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £19,888 ($24,369.56).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, Retail Finance, and Debt Management segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

