Short Interest in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Declines By 15.8%

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Ashland Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ASH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $100.85. 1,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,553. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $112.91.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $290,941.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ashland Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after buying an additional 320,731 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 33.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 259,926 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,355,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after buying an additional 192,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 106.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 299,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 154,327 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

