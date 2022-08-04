Short Interest in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Declines By 19.7%

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 15.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 581,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTAI. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $134.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

BioXcel Therapeutics Price Performance

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $417.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.19. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTAI. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

