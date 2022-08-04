Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Increases By 19.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter worth $407,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,154. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.