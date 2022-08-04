Short Interest in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Rises By 22.5%

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,400 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 368,600 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the first quarter worth $147,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CIRCOR International from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

