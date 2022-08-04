Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 17.6%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Dragon Victory International Price Performance

Dragon Victory International stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Dragon Victory International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.

Dragon Victory International Company Profile

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products for cryptocurrency miners and institutions. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

