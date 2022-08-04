Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Rises By 17.6%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Dragon Victory International Price Performance
Dragon Victory International stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Dragon Victory International has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.98.
Dragon Victory International Company Profile
