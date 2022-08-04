Short Interest in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Decreases By 16.4%

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ironSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ironSource in the fourth quarter worth $106,824,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,015,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,580,000 after buying an additional 5,371,195 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ironSource by 256.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,010,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,650,000 after buying an additional 5,042,747 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $10,325,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $10,170,000. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

ironSource Stock Down 1.5 %

IS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 349,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,148,432. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.17. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ironSource ( NYSE:IS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $189.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ironSource in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on ironSource from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ironSource from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.30 target price on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.55.

About ironSource

(Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.