Short Interest in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Declines By 15.6%

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 602,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 714,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KORE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

KORE Group Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:KORE traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,749. KORE Group has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KORE Group

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $68.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.47 million. Research analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KORE Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of KORE Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of KORE Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Further Reading

