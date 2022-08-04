Short Interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Grows By 22.0%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Kronos Worldwide stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. Kronos Worldwide has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Equities analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 894,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after buying an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

