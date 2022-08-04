Short Interest in Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Decreases By 15.5%

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastech Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 95.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

Shares of MHH stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.61. 27,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,741. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Mastech Digital

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

See Also

