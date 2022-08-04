Short Interest in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Increases By 16.9%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,040,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 29,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Micron Technology by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

