Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE) Drops By 20.0%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:MCAE opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

