Short Interest in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Rises By 21.8%

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NACCO Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NC stock opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.58%.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

