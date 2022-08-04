Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rises By 18.9%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PANDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 710.00 to 680.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pandora A/S from 940.00 to 810.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pandora A/S from 780.00 to 710.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $812.50.

Pandora A/S stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.13. 10,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,169. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.61.

Pandora A/S ( OTCMKTS:PANDY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $857.88 million during the quarter.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold; gold and rose gold plated; man-made stones, natural stones, synthetic stones, pearls, and diamonds; as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products.

