Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) vs. 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Head to Head Contrast

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

1st Source has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Source and Sierra Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

1st Source currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.88%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.21%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than 1st Source.

1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. 1st Source pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. 1st Source has increased its dividend for 36 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Source and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source 32.83% 12.45% 1.46% Sierra Bancorp 26.13% 10.50% 1.08%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Source and Sierra Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source $354.86 million 3.28 $118.53 million $4.68 10.07 Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.31 $43.01 million $2.42 8.93

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 1st Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.1% of 1st Source shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

1st Source beats Sierra Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and renewable energy and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts, as well as management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease products for construction equipment, new and pre-owned aircraft, auto and light trucks, and medium and heavy duty trucks; and finances construction equipment, aircrafts, medium and heavy duty trucks, step vans, vocational work trucks, motor coaches, shuttle buses, funeral cars, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 79 banking centers in 18 counties in Indiana and Michigan, as well as Sarasota County in Florida. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

