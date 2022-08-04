Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.71.

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.27. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $172.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

