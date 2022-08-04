Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.03) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SBGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 58,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on SBGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
