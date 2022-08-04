Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.35) by $3.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.03) EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBGI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.20. 58,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,805. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $18.89 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on SBGI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Institutional Trading of Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

