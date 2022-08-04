SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on SITE Centers from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.06.
NYSE:SITC opened at $14.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.50. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
