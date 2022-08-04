SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

NYSE:SITE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.01. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $108.77 and a one year high of $260.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,530 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,308.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,065,918.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 658,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,574,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

