SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $210.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITM. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

SiTime Stock Up 5.6 %

SITM opened at $209.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.61. SiTime has a 52 week low of $129.44 and a 52 week high of $341.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.47.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiTime will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total value of $36,513.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.53, for a total transaction of $36,513.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,115,359.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $146,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,135,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,924 shares of company stock worth $4,132,098 in the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SiTime by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,461,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,087 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 428,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,864,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 398,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

