SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.36

Shares of SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

SJM Trading Down 10.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

