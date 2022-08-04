SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,444,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 332,010 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of SLM worth $26,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 23,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,574. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLM. Citigroup decreased their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.