SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Plans $0.14 Monthly Dividend

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 102.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.1%.

SLRC traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.83. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,963. The stock has a market cap of $812.24 million, a P/E ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.06. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 140.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

