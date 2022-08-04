SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,968.00

SmartCredit Token (SMARTCREDI) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SmartCredit Token coin can currently be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00005981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $2,968.00 worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004428 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.36 or 0.00639214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001638 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016269 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035621 BTC.
SmartCredit Token Profile
SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,243 coins. SmartCredit Token’s official Twitter account is @smartcredit_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io.
SmartCredit Token Coin Trading
