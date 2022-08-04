Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Acquires 3,427 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Silgan worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Price Performance

SLGN stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.89.

Silgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.