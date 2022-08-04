Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Downgraded to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Snap to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Snap has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $1,010,420.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 41,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $1,010,420.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 707,918 shares in the company, valued at $17,046,665.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth $27,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

