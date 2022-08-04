SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.73.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 229,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,038. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Harvey M. Schwartz purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1,372.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.