Solana (SOL) Reaches Market Cap of $13.48 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Solana has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and approximately $1.18 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solana has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for about $38.92 or 0.00171710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Solana alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,666.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003912 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00128674 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 346,339,150 coins. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Solana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.