SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $405.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $382.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $357.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.86 and a 12-month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

