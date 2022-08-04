SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.18% from the stock’s current price.
SWI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Shares of SolarWinds stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,858. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 117,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
See Also
