SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.68

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.68 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 23.55 ($0.29). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 24.25 ($0.30), with a volume of 2,334,714 shares changing hands.

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The stock has a market cap of £534.36 million and a PE ratio of -18.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.64.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

