Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $378.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $313.66 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.13.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

