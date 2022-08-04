Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 90,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.78.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.59. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

