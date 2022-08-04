Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $33.64 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

