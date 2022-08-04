Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,109,000 after purchasing an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $101.09 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.97 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.82.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

