Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $1,230,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after purchasing an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 594,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $544,533,000 after buying an additional 85,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $794.08.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $690.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $631.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.70.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

