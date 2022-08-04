Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,907 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 14,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,207 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,053,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 279,724 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,798,518.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

