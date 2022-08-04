Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,773,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,006,000 after buying an additional 386,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.98. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15.

