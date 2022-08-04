Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,193 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $198,000. Essex LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.