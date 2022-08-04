Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 29,103 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,747.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after buying an additional 919,271 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,557 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth about $11,693,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 279,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 218,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PDEC opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $31.88.

