Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) PT Lowered to $71.00

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 60.82% from the stock’s previous close.

SAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 2.4 %

Sonic Automotive stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. 18,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.58. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.10). Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 93,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $3,867,576.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,182. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 28,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total transaction of $1,203,123.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 190,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,468.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $878,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.