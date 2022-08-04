Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. Sotera Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.93-$0.97 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sotera Health stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 805,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,107. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $27.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotera Health

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,429,000 after acquiring an additional 439,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sotera Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,721 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotera Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 786,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 785.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 326,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

(Get Rating)

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

