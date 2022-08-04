SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Sells $95,450.00 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Horger sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SouthState Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.81. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.97 million. SouthState had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SouthState

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in SouthState by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in SouthState during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SouthState during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SouthState by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.