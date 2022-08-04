SouthState Corp Acquires 1,663 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

