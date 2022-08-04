SouthState Corp Buys 401 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $322.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.