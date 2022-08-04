SouthState Corp Grows Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SouthState Corp boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 3.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of LIN opened at $300.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

